The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced activities to develop an oil and gas industrial park in Ilaje, Ondo State under its Nigerian oil and gas park scheme (NOGaPS).

A team from the Board recently visited the site with the Ondo State government officials to assess the location of the proposed oil and gas park in the Ilaje area of the state.

This is the sixth oil and gas industrial park under the portfolio of NOGaPS aimed at creating low-cost manufacturing hubs that will produce equipment components and spare parts to be utilised in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akerodolu, and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, later received the team at the Government House in Akure, where the governor promised to provide full support for the timely realisation of the project in the state.

Governor Akerodolu commended the NCDMB for its efforts and for selecting Ondo as the next state in its NOGaPS development.

The development of oil and gas industrial parks dedicated to in-country manufacturing and value addition is part of NCDMB’s drive to deepen Nigerian Content in the Oil and Gas Industry.

The parks form a huge part of NCDMB’s 10-year strategic roadmap aimed at increasing the Nigerian Content level in the oil and gas industry to 70 per cent by 2027.

Two of the industrial parks in Emeyal 1, Bayelsa State and Odukpani, Cross Rivers State are at advanced level of construction and are scheduled for commissioning before the end of 2022.