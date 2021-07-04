A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressives Mandate Movement (PMM) has rejected moves by some elements within the party to zone the national chairmanship slot of the party to the North-Central zone of the country.

Rather, PMM said it was impressing it on the party to zone the presidential ticket of APC ahead of of the 2023 general elections to North-Central.

The position of the group was made known by its national coordinator, Mr. Donald Oota, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the North-Central Zone remains the only region in the North that is yet to produce either the President or Vice President of the country since 1999.

Oota stated that having produced at various times, national chairmen of ruling parties in the past, the position was no longer attractive to the people of the zone.

He listed past occupants of the post from the region to include late Soloman Lar, Banabas Gemade, Audu Innocent Ogbe and Ahmadu Ali.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned politicians in the region to put the interest of the zone above personal ambition by rejecting the position of the national chairman at the detriment of the plum position of the President.

The group, therefore, advised the former governor of Benue State, George Akume and that of Nasarawa, Tanko Almakura, to jettison their ambitions of occupying the national chairman position and join forces with others to clinch the presidency for the zone.

He added, “We are charging our leaders to unite with one another in the onerous task of securing the President to the region.

“I call on all parties to look elsewhere for the position of national chairmanship and not the North-Central zone. We are not interested. After producing 3-4 national chairmen in the zone, what else do we do with that position?

“Very soon our group will go round the country to campaign against the the position of national chairmanship.”

