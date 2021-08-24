The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) had said that the Army, Nigerian Airforce (NAF) and other security agencies have launched a manhunt for the attackers of the NDA on Tuesday.

This is even as the institution confirmed that two of its officers were killed with another one abducted when the unknown gunmen attacked the premier defence institution.

According to a statement issued by the Academy public relations officer (APRO) Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, he said, “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka”.

He confirmed that “During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abductedl”

The APRO disclosed that the Academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State, have since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

He further said that the NDA community and Cadets were safe in the Academy and assured the general public that the unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP had earlier gathered that two officers were indeed killed but four others were abducted during the attack.

Competent security source, who spoke with our correspondents on telephone, said the incident occurred at about 1am on Tuesday morning at the permanent site of the nation’s defence institution.

According to the source, the abducted officer is Major Datong while Lt Cdr Wulah and Flt Leutenant CM Okoronwo were shot dead, and Second Leutenanat Onah sustained gunshot injury and is receiving treatment.