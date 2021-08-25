The attack launched on the premises of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of the Armed Forces as it was intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Noting that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, the President in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

Commiserating with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of the military, and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.