BY IGHO OYOYO, Abuja |

Parents of 15 cadets, who were dismissed from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), have appealed to the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, to comply with the resolution of the House of Representatives on the reinstatement of the cadets by NDA.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of other parents in a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, expressed disappointment that despite the National Assembly’s resolution after thorough investigation on the reason why the cadets were dismissed, the Defence Minister and the CDs have refused to reinstate the cadets as recommended.

The House of Representatives had on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 considered the report of its Committee on Public Petitions on the petition by Mohammed Ibrahim and 53 others against the NDA on the unlawful withdrawal and relegation of Mohammed Ibrahim and 53 others from the military institution.

The House after investigation had urged the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff to instruct the Commandant of NDA in Kaduna State to, as a matter of urgency, reinstate the 15 cadet officers, who have completed their courses, graduated but wrongfully dismissed.

Also, the House established that the cadet officers had completed their courses of study, passed the prescribed examinations and graduated and convocated prior to the dossier review that purported to have indicted them. Against that backdrop, the lawmakers ordered that they should be given their academic certificate and posted to various commands for onward redeployment.

Ibrahim stressed that despite series of letters of reminder written by their lawyers to the Minister of Defence and the CDS for the duo to comply and obey the resolution of the House of Representatives, nothing has been done.

“The National Assembly also urged the Commandant of NDA to tamper justice with mercy by releasing the degree certificates of our children, whose disciplinary entries were below seven, so that they can seek integration in the larger society.

“It is unfortunate that the National Assembly gave a resolution and the NDA has not respected it. Mostly when we know that President Muhammad Buhari has said that every resolution made by the National Assembly should be respected.

“It is almost two months that this resolutions were made. Our children have suffered alot. It is not easy to sacrifice our children to defend the country. Now they have finished their degree in the Military training, but unfortunately, they were wrongly dismissed from the Nigerian Army.

“We took the matter to the National Assembly, they did their investigation and they found out that they were wrongly dismised. But until now, there is no response from the Nigerian Army, from the Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff,” he said.

According to him, one of the cadets who was dismissed, was given an award by the Minister of Defence as the best in Geography in NDA during the convocation.

“This is one of the cadets that the NDA claimed has a disciplinary issue. You can imagine that.

“If you have a disciplinary issue in any university, you will not be allowed to convocate, not to talk of taking part in the passing out prarade. That was why we took our matter to the National Assembly and they followed due process and found NDA quilty of what they did to our children and gave that resolution.

“Som we are appealing to President Buhari to look into this matter and order the Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff to obey the resolution of the National Assembly,” he added.