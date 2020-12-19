By Suleiman Uba Gaya

If I was asked to write a one-liner tribute on Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership group of newspapers who died exactly a week ago in Abuja, it will be that he came, he saw, he conquered.

I wanted to write this tribute a day after his death, but could not summon the courage to do so. Whenever I picked my computer to do so, I would burst into tears. Though I resigned from LEADERSHIP on a rather acrimonious note seven years ago, I always regarded Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the publisher, as my boss and benefactor for life. Unlike many other colleagues who left the services of the publishing giant for one reason or the other, Oga Sam was in faraway America when I resigned in 2013. He had no hand in my doing so, and when he heard of it, he called and insisted I withdraw it and carry on with my work. But then, my mind was already made up. and so, I refused to rescind the decision.

Being the man with a large heart, Oga Sam never considered me as enemy, even if he felt the decision I took was a wrong one. Though I moved on to other spheres in journalism, I somewhat became something of an advert canvasser for Leadership, with Oga Sam offering me a very generous 50 percent discount on each page paid. I made quite a reasonable fortune through that.

Even a few days to his death, Oga Sam called me, together with the Group Managing Director of the newspaper group, my brother Mu’azu Elazeh, to demand that I get for LEADERSHIP several pages of advert that he was told I placed in two other national newspapers. On that occasion, he reminded me that it was a shame that that could happen when he had since appointed me as an ambassador-extraordinaire for the newspaper group. I apologized and promised to do my best.

The very last time I spoke with Oga Sam was exactly four days to his death. I sent him a text message, thanking him for considering my childhood friend, Badamasi S. Burji, for LEADERSHIP award, as a recognition for his years of philanthropy to his people in Doguwa Local Government of Kano State. Burji had set up a big school and enrolled six thousand children from his village to serve as its pupils and students. Under the purview of his foundation, Burji caters for all the needs of the students, providing them uniform, books and other instructional materials, as well as light refreshments all for free. And what is more! He pays salaries to the teachers every month. And you know what? Burji is a journalist, a senior editor who was smart enough to invest in other sectors, which are yielding him a good fortune. But rather than spending the money on himself or members of his family, he decided to give back to the society in the biggest way and manner possible.

So, LEADERSHIP decided to give Burji an award, in recognition of these wonderful strides, without even informing most of the awardees, including Burji, about it. It was from friends who saw Burji’s pictures and story in the newspaper that started drawing his attention to it. I was impressed that Oga Sam could do that to Burji, without collecting a dime from him or even serving him any notice. I therefore sent the message thanking him for it, telling him it further gives the lie to the many who thought media houses present awards only to people who could pay for it. Rather than replying, Oga Sam called to thank me for what he called the encouraging words, and assured me he was going to continue in that noble direction. This was on Tuesday last week.

Oga Sam was a different thing to different people. You cannot reach the heights he did without having a retinue of disciples, friends, well-wishers and of course, implacable enemies. But in my entire sojourn as a journalist, a career spanning almost three decades, the one person who has played the biggest role was Mr. Nda-Isaiah.

In August 2011, three months after I left the services of the government of Kano State as senior aide to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who rounded up a very successful second term of office as governor of the frontline state in May of that year, I took the decision to relocate to Abuja and set up a media consultancy outfit.

One day, I called Abdulmumin Balogun and lobbied to him to give a story I was promoting a front page publication. He was a former editor of the daily title, who I knew was also close to Oga Sam, the publisher. Balogun met me in my hotel and pointedly told me the only person who could guarantee the publication was Oga Sam himself. The LEADERSHIP publisher had always regarded me as a younger brother of his for over 20 years, long before he set up the Leadership Group. Balogun reminded me that since I was already a columnist with the paper, I should call the man and ask for the favour directly. But I told Balogun I could not do so as I had not communicated with Oga Sam for several months then.

But without getting my authorization, Balogun called Oga Sam on phone and asked him to hold on for me. When he heard I was the person on the line, he expressed disappointment that I had abandoned him. I apologized and told him what I wanted. Rather than granting the request, Oga Sam asked me to meet him at home for dinner.

It was during dinner that he reminded me of an invitation he had sent to me in 2008, asking me to resign as Special Adviser to Governor Shekarau and join LEADERSHIP in a managerial role that he did not define. I was tempted to take the offer, but then a lot of colleagues in the media started warning me against it, saying the man was fond of sacking his employees for no reason.

And so, Oga Sam used my request as a kind of bait, promising to grant it if I would accept his offer to join LEADERSHIP. As fate would have it, I accepted the offer.

On November 8, last year, I published in my column in the Sun newspaper a tribute on Malam Abba Kyari, Oga Sam’s closest friend, who was at that time serving as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. The LEADERSHIP publisher was so happy when he read the piece that he called and thanked me profusely. So also Malam Abba Kyari, who, in the call he made thanking me, also said I reminded him of those good old days when he would visit LEADERSHIP newspapers to “torment” us, on daily basis. Incidentally, the two bosom friends would die the same year, some would even say of the same ailment. I am reproducing hereunder parts of that tribute on Abba Kyari, as it is germane to this one on the great Sam Nda-Isaiah: Excerpts:

“I came into personal contact with Malam Abba Kyari In August 2011, exactly four years before President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him his Chief of Staff in 2015. It was the very day the board of Leadership Newspapers Group was formally appointing me as editor of the flagship, daily title. Abba Kyari is a very close personal friend to Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, my boss and benefactor for life, and he was in the newspaper’s headquarters in Abuja at the time I was being interviewed. It was Sam who asked whether I knew the man, to which I answered in the negative. But when he mentioned the name, I asked whether he was the same person who served as Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa, one of the top four biggest banks in Nigeria at the time. Abba Kyari wasted no time in strongly recommending me for the job.

“But I soon started having issues with Abba Kyari owing to his penchant for thoroughness and perfection. He was never a staff of the company, but was behaving like the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, and everyday, he would sit me down and tell me the many things I did wrongly. I became his true friend when a few months into the job, the errors were becoming fewer, and he would at times leave the office of the publisher and sit with me in my office in the very vibrant newsroom, asking whether I had challenges and needed his help. Once it was production time, however, he would wish me well and take his leave, saying he didn’t want to distract me.

“One day, I had a problem with one of my supervisors and made up my mind to resign the post of editor. The woman was more or less personalizing her differences with me, and was clearly making life very difficult for me. I felt I needed to keep a safe distance from her, and could only gain that when I no longer work in the editorial department. So I entered the office of the publisher, and met him chatting with Malam Abba Kyari. I did not even extend to them the courtesy of greeting when I interrupted their conversation with a stern demand for the publisher to assign me to any other department in the company. I told him in unmistakable terms that I could no longer work with that woman.

“Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was shocked. The post of editor of a daily newspaper was one of the most lucrative in the industry. It brings you close to the men (and women) of power, who call you everyday needing one favour or the other. Strangely, here was I throwing all of it away on a platter. So shocked was my publisher that he couldn’t utter a word. He just looked at me in amazement. It was Malam Abba Kyari who spoke first, and the words he uttered have remained deeply etched in my memory since then:

“Editor,” he said, “you are not going to resign. The company will not accept your resignation letter even if you submit one. So go back to your work and learn to tolerate others. Learn to grow a thick skin and always remember that what is important is the work you have been assigned to do. Don’t allow critics or anyone to distract you.”

“I busted into tears. He waited until I cried my heart out, but still repeated those words. I felt a deep hatred for him for being so callous – or so I thought.

“It was now time for Mr. Nda-Isaiah to talk. He was a man of few words who clearly felt disappointed that the man he so trusted with such a big responsibility was kind of betraying him. He minced no words in telling me how disappointed he was, saying he never knew I was a weakling. He ordered me back to the newsroom to carry on with my job. Both men supported me in every way they could, until I left on my own volition two years later. Even my resignation at that time was only possible because both Malam Abba Kyari and my publisher had travelled out of the country.

“If there is one thing I hate, it is opportunism. And so, as a personal policy, I try to keep some distance from friends or benefactors once they assume a position of power, unless they make deliberate efforts to draw me close. I mostly only resume that relationship after they leave political office, and this is one policy that has been serving me very well. And so, my contact with Malam Abba Kyari has been rather limited since he assumed office in the State House four years ago. But I make bold to say he is one person who does not forget his friends, even if they choose to keep a distance from him, as I have chosen to do.

“There has always been the urge to write on this man of excellence who, as a one time editor, played a key part in shaping my career as a journalist. The urge to help him became even more pronounced from the moment Kyari started getting heavily criticized by many compatriots who wrongly felt he was amassing too much power as Nigeria’s President Chief of Staff. But I always didn’t want it to look like I was being opportunistic. And so, I allowed the man to get all the bashing, amazed that my compatriots could not see that it is the office, not the person, that is so powerful. And it is the same with that kind of office anywhere in the world.

“At the age of six, my father (of blessed memory), though a Muslim, enrolled me into a Christian missionary school that had what used to be the biggest church in old Kano State. When he was challenged by my grandfather, my dad told him he did so deliberately to broaden my worldview and prepare me for the realities and challenges of multi-ethnic, multi-religious Nigeria. I thought I was cosmopolitan enough until that fateful day when the duo of Malam Abba Kyari and Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah taught me a lesson in tolerance, and on the need to develop a thick skin so as not to lose focus on anything I set out to achieve. Though I can at times be emotional, that lesson has stuck with me and is responsible for much of the successes I have achieved in the journey of life.

“I am one Nigerian who, therefore, is not in the least surprised that Malam Abba Kyari has continued to weather the storm, carrying on with his duties with little or no distraction. Four years before he got his current job he had asked me to develop a thick skin against criticisms and see that as a way to improve myself. And here we are, the teacher was being severely tested. With all the insults and misrepresentation against his person on daily basis, I thought he was going to give in to pressure and throw in the towel, as I threatened to do as editor of Leadership newspaper. But for him, he was doing his best, to the satisfaction of God and his principal. He must have concluded that he is not the first high office holder in Nigeria or elsewhere to be so abused and misunderstood, and surely he is not going to be the last.

“On May 1, 2012, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah attained the golden age of 50. His friends, led by Malam Abba Kyari and key staff members of his media conglomerate felt we needed to celebrate our boss in a big way. But there was a problem: he preferred a rather quiet celebration and so, we secured the buy-in of his dutiful wife, Zainab, and working in concert with her, we planned a nationwide birthday bash that included a public lecture to commemorate the event. It attracted the cream of the Nigerian society, with the legendary General TY Danjuma presiding.

“Mr. Nda-Isaiah, a man with the lion heart, strangely became emotional as he was delivering his speech. He burst into tears when he mentioned the name, Abba Kyari. He was narrating how instrumental Kyari has been in getting him achieve so much at that age, and General Danjuma had to calm the celebrant down by bringing him a cup of water.

“The lesson here is that once you allow Abba Kyari to come close to you, one of the biggest benefits you are going to have is that he will play decisive roles in improving your life. He had done that to me. And I was only getting to know he was doing same to my boss at that occasion. Operating on the three principles he set out for himself, as enunciated above, Abba Kyari has done quite a lot to protect President Buhari from some hawks whose negative influences have played key roles in wrecking many administrations in the past.”

Though I left the services of Leadership Newspapers Group seven years ago, I consider my sojourn in the newspaper giants as the most remarkable in my entire career as a journalist. It was as a director of the company that I became the Vice President of the elite group, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, in charge of Abuja and the 19 northern states. It was also as a staff of LEADERSHIP that I got my first visa to America, on the invitation of the Embassy of the United States in Abuja, who wanted me to cover that year’s presidential election in the country. I travelled to that part of the world for the first time in 2012, as LEADERSHIP editor.

Courtesy of LEADERSHIP also, I became friends with the high and the mighty, more than I have achieved when I was a senior aide to the governor of my state. LEADERSHIP became the springboard that launched me to heights I could at best only have dreamt of, rising to become the second highest-ranking editor in Nigeria as deputy president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. It was in LEADERSHIP I joined the World Association of Newspapers and the World Editors Forum, and it was owing to those glorious years that The New York Times, would invite me to attend its editorial meetings in New York.

Oga Sam proved wrong all those colleagues who warned me not to join LEADERSHIP, saying I was not going to last more than two or three months in the services of the company. I was there for about two years, and I left on my own volition, carrying on with my friendship and goodwill with the newspaper and its staff members till today.

Even my family members shed tears of deep agony when they learnt of Oga Sam’s death. They recall that it was courtesy of this great man that I, their breadwinner, have become what I am in the global media circuit. I apologize for sounding rather immodest, but it is all in my bid to celebrate Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah without holding anything back.

Sam trusted me, a Muslim, even though he was a man of deep faith as a Christian. I surely will never, ever forget his kindness and generosity of spirit, and pray to our Creator to take a special care of all those he left behind. May the LEADERSHIP legacy continue to blossom till the end of time, and may the Lord bless the gentle soul of this great man, who redefined journalism in this country and beyond with the positive vibe and passion he brought to corporate governance of the Nigerian media.

And to Madam Zainab Nda-Isaiah

This is a special condolence to you in particular, as the dutiful wife of my boss and benefactor – your darling husband and father of your beloved children. My heart goes out to all of you at this very difficult moment, and I want to assure that the Lord is going to take a special care of you and all the loved ones Oga Sam left behind.

On a lighter note, it is sad that your promise to beat me in a silent competition I have been engaged with you will now never materialize. From 2012 when your husband turned 50 years, I have always been the first human being on this earth to wish him happy birthday. Now that Oga is no more, permit me to tell you the two secrets: firstly, I always drafted my goodwill message about an hour to 12am of May 1st (Oga Sam’s birthday) of every year. And at the stroke of the time, I will send the message in the first second, thereby beating everyone else to it.

Oga Sam would always tell me that you were going to beat me to it the following year, amazed that I was all the time the first to felicitate with him on his birthday, wondering how I always remember the date, but another secret is that your beloved husband would unfortunately now never know that I also was born on May 1st, though he arrived in this world seven years ahead of me.

My boss, your husband was a great man. One can only imagine what goes through your mind at this difficult time. But you have seen the outpouring of tributes in his honour, with everyone, from Nigeria’s President to all of us, his current and former employees, extolling his virtues to high heavens. Surely this is one pain that not even time could fully heal.

May the soul of the Kakaki Nupe, your beloved husband and our benefactor, rest in peace.

Gaya is a one-time editor of LEADERSHIP and wrote this from Abuja.