Following the submission of the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari, a group, Media Initiative Against Corruption (MIIVOC) has called for the invocation of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act on any one found culpable.

In a letter signed by MIIVOC’s executive director, Dr Walter Duru, and addressed to the attorney -general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the organisation requested for a copy of the forensic audit report as received by the AGF.

The letter reads in part: “Media Initiative against Injustice, Violence and Corruption (MIIVOC) is a Nigerian Civil Society Organisation with interest in the campaign against injustice, violence, immorality and corruption.

“We felicitate with you on the receipt of the NDDC Forensic Audit Report. In view of the right of Nigerians to know, we most respectfully request a copy of the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as submitted to your office.

“We expect that the response to this request reaches us within seven (7) days of receipt of this Letter, as required by the FOI Act through our email address: miivocinfo@gmail.com and a hard copy sent to our office in Abuja, Nigeria.”

Duru, in a recent programme, asked the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry to proactively disclose the report in compliance with section 2 of the Freedom of Information Act.