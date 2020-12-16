By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

A social cultural group, the Niger Delta Progressives (NDP), has urged those agitating for the appointment of a substantive board for the NDDC to cross-examine their motive and shun what it described as “reckless agitations”.

They are calling on the President and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to remain steadfast and committed to the ongoing forensic audit of the commission to sanitize it for “maximum performance”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary; Deacon Fidelis Chimokwu and National Secretary; high Comrade Layefa Pere-Mowei respectively in, drew the attention of Niger Delta Stakeholders to an earlier press release from the Presidency regarding the completion of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from its first inaugurated board to the last acting board of Professor Nelson Braimbaifa before any substantive board could be appointed to manage the commission.

“Recall that it was as a result of the agitations from major stakeholders and the advice from the Niger Delta governors to the President that led to the president ordering for the current forensic audit of the commission.

“One then wonders why some groups of failed politicians and greedy lots that have held the entire region hostage from seeing progress are sponsoring targeted publications against the President and the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs when the forensic audit is yet to be concluded.”

The statement further reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the outbursts of some stakeholders in the Niger Delta region against the appointment of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa as an interim sole administrator of the Niger Delta development commission pending completion of the ongoing forensic audit. We want to use this medium to once again advise detractors to allow the presidency and the supervising minister of the commission to enforce policy aimed at redirecting the commission to its founding missions and objectives by its establishing act.

“We want to remind the sponsors of various reckless agitations calling for the appointment of a substantive board to understand the never-ending desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the commission for effective delivery of its mandate. As progressives and major stakeholders in our dear oil region, we will never allow the reckless agitations and selfish motive to fleece the Niger Delta region of her privileged resources by some disgruntled elements in our midst.

“Let it be known that the numerous antagonistic publications and agitations from failed politicians in the region have caused our region enough pains and it is time to see reasons with the honourable minister why it is pertinent to first unearth and cleanse the rot in the commission before announcing a full board to take charge of the commission.

“We, therefore call on all stakeholders in the region to restrain from distractive strategies and reckless publications capable of stimulating uproar in the now peaceful Niger Delta.

“As stakeholders who need the development of our region, we should shun ethnic and tribal sentiment and throw our support for the appointed administrator for the period of overseeing the forensic audit come to fruition. This we know is to set a new pace for the commission.”