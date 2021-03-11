BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A Niger Delta pressure group, Centre for Responsive Leadership and Transparency (CRLT), on Thursday, tackled the South-South Governors Forum over its recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC).

LEADERSHIP reports that the governors through the Forum chairman, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, had during the week, urged President Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC Board, after a meeting in Port Hacourt, Rivers State.

But the executive director of CRLT, Comrade Preye Dressmann, said it was unfortunate that the governors were making the call at a time when a 20 year-old jinx was being broken by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who supervised the completion of the headquarters of the NDDC in Port Hacourt.

Dressman said the call by the governors was suspicious, insisting that the PDP for 16 years couldn’t complete the edifice. He, therefore, wondered why the governors were calling for the inauguration of a substantive Board when the forensic auditing ordered by Buhari was yet to be completed.

“We congratulate the Minister of Niger Delta for the completion of the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt. This is a feat that was lingering for the past 20 years. This is a confirmation of the transformational disposition of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“On the call for composition of the Board by the governors of the South-South, we see the position as suspicious, knowing that the NDDC headquarters under the PDP government could not be delivered and are envious of the development strides of Godwill Akpabio under President Buhari and wish to see the Minister fail, hence want him to inaugurate the Board without a forensic audit of the decay experienced under the PDP government.

“We are calling on Mr. President not to hurriedly act on the threat from the governors of the South-South, but rather wait for a thorough forensic audit before the inauguration of the NDDC Board. The new Board need to come up with a roadmap that will be determined by the report of the forensic report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pressure from the governors is political and against the good intentions of Mr. President for good governance for the good people of the zone,” the group added.