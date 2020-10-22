The Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei yesterday Shunned the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives on the N139.317 billion allegedly misappropriated between 2013 and 2018.

The chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Wole Oke who announced the absence of the NDDC at the scheduled hearing, said the sitting have been adjourned until Thursday. Details of the queries were contained in the 96 page special periodic checks on the activities and programmes of NDDC from 1st January 2013 to 30th June, 2018.

According to the report, the 626 contractors engaged by the Commission for the execution of contracts worth N309,172,941,001.86, received mobilisation fees worth N61,468,160,743.03 in Abia (32 projects), AkwaIbom (64 projects), Bayelsa (80 projects), Cross River (29 projects), Delta (99 projects), Edo (51 projects), Imo (33 projects), Ondo (50 projects), Rivers (106 projects) and 82 other regional projects.

The queries also include, waste of public fund due to collection of mobilization fees without reporting to project sites by Contractors – N61,468,160,743.03; irregularities in the contract for completion of NDDC headquarters building, Port Harcourt – N16.223 billion; Irregularities in the execution of contract awarded to Messrs Setraco Nigeria Ltd for the construction of GbaregolorGbekbor-Ogulagha road phase 1 – N16,157,782,480.20; unauthorized revision and variation of contract sum without due process and payment above completion level on the contract for construction of Kaa-Ataba road and bridges – N10,930,414,996.45.

IGHO OYOYO