BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to call the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to order, following his reaction to the South-South governors advice that funds meant for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should be domiciled in an escrow account.

Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Ovie Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, in a letter addressed to President Buhari, warned that the minister’s recent comments towards stakeholders of the region are capable of rekindling hostility in the already volatile region.

He said since Akpabio’s assumption of ministerial office and supervision of the NDDC, he has left nobody in doubt as to his mission and vision to make the agency his personal estate.

He decried the manner in which the outrageous sum of N87 billion allegedly disappeared during the administration of two Interim Management Committees (IMC) and wondered what would become of the N485 billion earmarked to be managed by the agency’s sole administrator.