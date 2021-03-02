BY EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

Senator representing Delta central senatorial district and chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has described as untrue allegation that he was trying to circumvent an ongoing investigation on N6.25 billion COVID-19 palliatives funds allegedly mismanaged by NDDC management by the Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges.

The senator who was reacting to a statement issued to journalists by a Niger Delta based group, Niger Delta Transparency Watch, told LEADERSHIP at the weekend that the group acted in ignorance.

Niger Delta Transparency Watch had in a statement signed by its executive director Mr Sampson Fingesi and two others and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Friday, called on the Senate to suspend Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for attempting to undermine an ongoing investigation.

The group had alleged in the statement that the Delta senator was attempting to circumvent and undermine the Nigerian Senate over on ongoing investigation on N6. 25 billion COVID-19 palliatives funds allegedly mismanaged by NDDC management.

“That is the fact. No warrant of arrest was issued. I only called the committee to confirm if there was a warrant and they said no warrant was issued.”