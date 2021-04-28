ADVERTISEMENT

BY KALU EZIyI, Umuahia

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off a three-month training programme on Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) for 100 unemployed youths in Abia State.

At the ceremony at the NDE House in Umuahia, the state capital, the director general of NDE, Mallam Fikpo Mohammed said the trainees are school leavers and graduates with passion for agriculture as an enterprise.

Represented by the state coordinator of the directorate, Lady Chijioke Uzoatuegwu, he said the trainees would be rigorously trained in various aspects of modern agricultural production in both livestock and crops among others.

He said, “SADTS agricultural production and distribution system helps to provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance quality of life for farm families and communities.”

Revealing that training allowances would be paid to the trainees, he added that the training would include production exercise at the NDE adaptive experimental farm at Umuezegu, Isiala Ngwa North local government area.