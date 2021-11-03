National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has reviewed its training manuals to meet the requirements of financial institutions and forestall business failure among entrepreneurs.

Making the revelation yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Advanced Business Training (ABT) for extended special public works participants, director general, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said it was to make sure the training has meaningful impact on the beneficiaries.

While saying the development was a deliberate effort to encourage participants to embrace self-employment option as against “white collar jobs” which are not readily available, he said the training will inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship, inject youthful and elite blood into Advance Business Training.

Represented by acting zonal director of NDE in the South-South, Mrs Enebeli Rosaline, Fikpo said 540 participants who participated in the last Basic Business Training (BBT) are being trained in Delta State at the rate of 180 per senatorial district, just as he advised the participants to transform their lives from job seekers to employers of labour by creating wealth for themselves and others.

Earlier, acting state coordinator, NDE, Delta State, Mr Onyeogo Sylvanus, said in designing the training, NDE took cognisance of the fact that most businesses in Nigeria fail within three years of its establishment which were as a result of lack of entrepreneurial and managerial skills on the part of the promoters of such business.

He said the major objective of the training is to address the entrepreneurial and the managerial skills-gap among the participants by upgrading their capacity to a higher level of proficiency to enable them become self-employed and manage their business successfully.