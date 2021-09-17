The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has taken its campaign on financial literacy to Ilorin, Kwara State.

The agency gathered 100 secondary school students at the Government Secondary School, Ilorin, where resource persons tutored the students on the rudiments of financial literacy.

The training was part of Financial Literacy Day activities organised to mark the 2021 Global Money Week.

The NDIC’s director of Bank Examination Department, Mr Olatayo Babatolu, said the essence of the campaign was to inculcate the habit of saving money in the banks in the students.

Babatolu, who delivered a paper on ‘Learn, Save, Earn’, said the young generations should be made to understand that saving money in banks guarantees prudent management of scarce resources and adequate planning.

In another presentation, the Ilorin zonal controller of NDIC, Mr Onyechere Chima, intimated the students on the mandate, functions and activities of the corporation.

In her opening remarks, Kwara State commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, thanked the NDIC management for bringing the programme to youths in the secondary schools in the state.

“Let me use this medium to express my utmost appreciations to NDIC for bringing this memorable programme to our youths in secondary schools. This is a remarkable way to collaborate with the government of Kwara State and it will go a long way in complementing the giants effort of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq who has been providing a good conducive learning environment for both teachers and students in the state,” she stated.

Hajia Modibbo enjoined the students to pay necessary attention to the programme and ensure they learn from the exercise to make them financially prudent.