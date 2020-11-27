By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is confident that the two Nigerian female referees pre-selected for the 2023 FIFA Women Football World cup scheduled for Australia and New Zealand will make the final cut and excel.

The chairman of the NFF’s Referees committee, Alhaji Rabiu Inuwa, stated this while reacting to the pre selection of the duo of Nigerian FIFA badged referees, Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe for 2023 Women World Cup.

He said the Federation will work assiduously with Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) to ensure that the two ladies make the final cut and proceed to officiate at the 2023 World Cup.

“Already, the two ladies have been selected to officiate at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) and they will also be busy officiating in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season billed to kick off in December. Aside that they will also be involved in continental games to sharpen their skills and fitness ahead of the World Cup.

“We in the NFF Referees committee have absolute confidence in the ability of the two ladies to perform excellently well if they make the cut. Ndidi and Mimisen are good and can hold their own against the best in the world. I am confident that they will be in Australia/ New Zealand to do us proud,” Inuwa stated.

Inuwa who is also the chairman of Kano State Football Association added that: “we at the federation and the NRA are leaving no stone unturned in a concerted effort to ensure that our Referees get the recognition they deserve at intercontinental and continental stages”.

Ndidi Madu is one of the eight women referees pre-selected for the World Cup from Africa while Mimisen Iyorhe is among the 10 assistant Referees picked from Africa.