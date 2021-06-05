Ohaneze N’digbo yesterday said Igbo people would not support break-up of Nigeria, but at the same time would not be victims of Nigeria’s unity.

President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Professor George Obiozor, who disclosed this during a press conference in Enugu, condemned the destruction of government institutions and facilities, most of which he said were built by the people and donated to the government for the benefit of the people and general good of the society.

The Ohaneze president general called for dialogue to resolve the present national crises, adding that the federal government should acknowledge that because of the reality of Nigeria’s irresistible pluralism, it is always preferable to go for dialogue instead of force.

Obiozor said it was imperative on the part of the federal government to conduct an urgent indepth investigation into the destruction of lives and property in the South East.

He also backed the declaration of May 30 as Biafra Day by South East governors, saying a time to mourn or remember the dead was traditionally a solemn occasion.

Ohaneze said it was imperative and proper for N’digbo to remember their own who died across the country, either in genocide or civil war in Nigeria between 1967 and 1970.

“I want to appeal to all Igbo youths involved in violence and strongly advise them that there is nothing to celebrate in violence. We cannot change our lot and situation by steering and provoking hatred among ourselves, raining insults and abuses on ourselves and declaring war against those who disagree with our own ideas and approach to resolving our common problems”, he said.

The president general described as unfortunate, threats by the president to the South East, saying N’digbo considered as unfortunate, the implications of the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last time I checked or heard a president speak of (shock and awe) it was reserved for the enemy, not for citizens. To secure Nigeria, to develop Nigeria and to have peace, the federal government should immediately engage all Nigerian groups through their various leaders in an urgent dialogue.

“Dialogue is what patriotic Nigerians and the international community are now expecting of the Nigerian leadership to resolve the current problem,” he added.