National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 12,306 suspects including seven drug barons in the last one year.

This was revealed by the NDLEA chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) when he addressed journalists to mark his one year in office.

On the achievements of the agency in the last one year, Marwa said NDLEA has secured the conviction of 1,400 offenders while 1,502 cases are pending in court.

This is even as 7,761 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the agency has seized over 3.4 million kilogrammes of assorted drugs and cash put at over N130 billion, while 406 hectares of cannabis farms have been destroyed.

In a breakdown of the seizures, the NDLEA boss said some of the spectacular ones included “230 tonnes of cannabis in Edo State in February and a recent seizure of over 100 tonnes of psychotropic substance across the country in the past two weeks.

Also seized were 451,807 Captagon tablets, weighing 71.119 kg in September at Apapa Seaport, Lagos. This was the first-ever recorded seizure of the drug in the West and Central African regions.

Marwa said 1,994,400 capsules of Tramadol were confiscated in February at the Apapa Port, another 144, 400 bottles of Codeine syrup in March and in October, 32.9 kg of cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA also seized 43.11 kg of cocaine in February at Tin Can Seaport and another 22,590 kg of Codeine syrup at the port in September

He said 4,996, 200 capsules of Tramadol, weighing 2,498 kg were intercepted in May at the Onne Port and another interception of 100,000 (100ml) bottles of Codeine cough syrups weighing 15, 325kg in 500 cartons at the port in June.

Marwa said, “There was a seizure of 2000.6kg Cannabis Sativa in a concrete mixer truck loaded in Ogbese, Ondo State but intercepted along Girei-Yola Road, Adamawa State on 2nd December 2021.

“In December 2021 alone, over 34, 000kilograms of cannabis smuggled from Ghana were intercepted at the Eko Atlantic City Beach while more than 8.3million capsules and tablets of Tramadol were seized in Lagos a week before Christmas. Just last week, about 1.5million capsules of the same drug loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state heading to Kebbi and Kano were also intercepted by our men in Edo state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the airports, we have recorded a series of interceptions and seizures of cocaine and heroin, but Murtala Mohammed International Airport remains the epicentre of the spectacular seizures, including what stands today as the biggest single seizure from an individual in 15 years, which is 26.840kg of cocaine smuggled from Brazil in January, 24.05 kg of Heroin in April, 27.95 kg of cocaine in May, and 26.15kg of heroin in May.”