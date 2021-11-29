National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a 70-year-old woman Beatrice Aigbedion in Edo State for dealing in drugs.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 70-year-old woman, Aigbedion, was among suspects arrested in parts of Edo in connection with the seizure of over 5,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs across the state.

At the point of her arrest in Irrua last Wednesday, 70-year-old Mrs. Aigbedion was caught with different quantities of Codeine cough syrup, Swinol and Rohypnol while another dealer, Joseph Onyemaechi, 50, was also nabbed at Ikpoba Okha, Upper Sakponba- Benin City, on Friday with different types of psychotropic substances weighing 2.055kg.

Also, the NDLEA has seized 12,385 kilograms of Loud Cannabis, a strong variant of the illicit weed, imported from a neighbouring country and smuggled into Lagos through the waterways.

NDLEA said they acted on credible intelligence that narcotics were brought in from the West African country through the ocean, and ferried with boats to the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the loud cannabis was billed to be distributed to drug hotspots such as Island, Peti Alagba and various parts of Lagos and other states.