The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the duo was arrested by a patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada expressway, Abuja on Friday September 30, 2021.

The NDLEA also recovered 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie); four army coloured head masks; wallet containing army ID card, one dollar, ATM cards belonging to FCMB, First Bank, Ecobank, UBA, Skye.

Other exhibits recovered include wraps of cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one airtel sim cards packs; one iPhone 12 pro; one Samsung A31; and one Nokia phone; seven NA pass letters; five handbags and one bagco bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

One of the suspects, Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan and the suspects said they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano.

The NDLEA said preliminary investigation however indicates that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North West and were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits there as some states there are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

Meanwhile, the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed the FCT command of the NDLEA, which made the arrest to transfer the suspects to authorities of the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had earlier placed the two men on its watch list for further investigation.

In Rivers State, a final year student of Fine Arts and Design, University of Port Harcourt, Mario Okiwelu has been arrested for importing from the US five variants of liquid cannabis weighing 49.6grams.

He was arrested through controlled delivery along with his accomplice, Precious Awuse on Monday September 27, 2021 around NIPOST area, Port Harcourt.

In the same vein, narcotic officers attached to some courier firms in Lagos have seized different sizes of illicit drugs including 40grams of cocaine concealed in a University of Uyo degree certificate, going to Australia; 280 grams of cannabis hidden in body cream bottles going to Cyprus; 400grams of tramadol tucked in plastic bottles heading to Australia and 1kg of Methamphetamine concealed in auto parts with Hong Kong as destination.