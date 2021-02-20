By Margaret Coffie, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, CITAR NGO, has described the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as a round peg in a round hole because of his proactive feat so far in tackling drug trafficking in the country within the shortest time of his appointment.

A statement by the leader of the NGO, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said there is no appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari that is so fitting in recent time like that of Marwa.

Yakubu said for the NDLEA boss to make seizures worth billions naira as soon as he assumed office, “shows that he is a round peg in a round hole”, adding that well meaning Nigerians have no option than to cooperate with him to save the country from the hands of drugs cartels.

“Following his avowed promise to dismantle drug trafficking cartels across Nigeria, the agency recently made huge seizures of cocaine and heroin, with street values worth over N30 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“One of the seizures, 26.840 kilograms of cocaine, is the biggest single seizure from an individual in the past 15 years.

“We noted that the development came on the heels of a similar one recorded two days earlier at the airport, precisely on January 25.”

The group said that the appointment is timely because it’s coming at a time when the threat of drug scourge in the nation is at an all time high.

“It will also go a long way to boost the morale of the staff to collectively work and cooperate with the lofty vision of General Marwa to ensure and assure a drug-free Nigeria,” he added.