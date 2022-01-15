The Enugu State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed concern over the spread of laboratories for methamphetamine also known as Mpkurummiri in the South East.

The NDLEA state commander, Anietie Bassey, said during a press briefing in Enugu; “Why the agency is particularly worried about clandestine laboratories is that their methamphetamine products are worse than any category ‘A’ drug and their being manufactured locally makes them readily available for abuse by our teeming youth population.”

He disclosed that out of 144 suspects arrested for various drug related offences in 2021, 50 were convicted.

He stated that 1,328.174kg of cannabis sativa, 222.67g of cocaine, 592.11g of methamphetamine, 258.07 of Tramadol, 29.920kg of psychotropic substances and 13 capsules of rohypnol were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT