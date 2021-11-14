Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have incepted fresh consignments of Cocaine and Heroin with a combined weight of 16.85 kilograms worth over N4.9billion in street value.

The consignments were separately seized at the Apapa seaport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, both in Lagos.

The NDLEA said it was also investigating four persons for the 13.65kg Cocaine seized on board a ship, MV Karteria that came into the Apapa port from Santos, Brazil on Sunday November 7, barely three weeks after 32.9kg of Cocaine was intercepted at the port on another vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, also from Santos, Brazil.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a well coordinated follow-up operations, no fewer than five persons have been arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta States in connection to the seizure of 3.200kg Heroin found on a passenger, Christian Osondu at the E-Arrival hall of the MMIA, on Friday November 5, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight passengers from South Africa.

A swift follow-up operation same day led to the arrest of one Ude Onyeka Victor, at Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Onyeka confessed that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who is based in South Africa, had instructed him to collect the bag containing the drug and hand over to another person who was supposed to come from Delta State.

A second follow-up operation led to the arrest of Abanjo Innocent who came to Lagos from Delta State to pick the bag containing the drug around Cele Bus stop, Okota, on Saturday November 6.

He also confessed that he was contracted by one Oseki Chinedu, who is based in South Africa to travel to Lagos to collect the bag and bring it to Agbor junction, Delta State.

The third follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ihator Theophilus Isioma at Agbor Junction, Delta State on Sunday November 7.