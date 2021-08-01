Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a lady, Okafor Ebere Edith, and recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from her underwear.

Edith, who was arrested on July 30, 2021 during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire, to Monrovia, Liberia from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said she was, however, picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

During preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on Tuesday, July 27, during outward clearance of Egypt Airline to Turkey with 78grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

On the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion, going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

NDLEA operatives from Kontagora Area command of the agency in the early hours of Thursday, July 29, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora local government area of Niger state, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.