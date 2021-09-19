Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 38-year-old pregnant woman, Kate Ngozi Nwuju, on September 14 at her residence in Rumueme, Mile 4 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State with 4.5kilograms of cannabis following intelligence.

This is even as Aliyu Saidu, suspected to be a fake soldier was arrested with 2.3kg of cannabis sativa in a commercial bus from Lagos to Makurdi, on Monday September 13 at Aliade checkpoint, Benue State.

The NDLEA said this was part of their nationwide ‘offensive action’ against drug traffickers in the past week, seizing hundreds of kilograms of illicit substances at the airports, courier firms, hideouts and destroying hectares of cannabis farms in the remote forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency also thwarted the attempts by a female passenger, Isesele Obehi and one Emmanuel Chibuzor Omebere to export illicit drugs to Europe through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja respectively.

The suspects were arrested by narcotic officers shortly before they boarded their flights.

While Isesele was nabbed on Saturday September 11, 2021 during outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight at Gate B departure hall of the Lagos airport on her way to Milan, Italy with 312 sachets of Tramadol, weighing 1.5kg, concealed in crayfish and dried vegetables, Chibuzor was equally caught with 137.45 grams of the same drug concealed in foodstuff at the Abuja airport on Thursday September 2, during outward clearance of Turkish Airline flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said efforts by desperate traffickers to export varying sizes of consignments containing cocaine, heroin and other illicit drugs through courier firms were also foiled.

Some of these include 475 grams of heroin concealed in food items going to Canada; 202 grams of cocaine hidden in body cream containers going to Australia; 720 grams of Cannabis Sativa tucked in computer hard drives heading to United Arab Emirates, UAE and another 2.1kg of cannabis hidden in body cream bottles going to Oman, while 60 grams of cocaine concealed in degree certificates meant for Australia was also seized, all from three courier firms in Lagos.

In Kano, one Shuaibu Yusuf, was arrested on Friday September 17 with 537kg of cannabis sativa, concealed among bags of cement in a truck, while in Ogun state, five persons were arrested on Tuesday September 14 after their truck conveying 552kg cannabis was intercepted at Ogere Remo, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.