Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have raided different drug hideouts across the country and arrested no fewer than 110 suspected drug dealers.

The suspects were arrested in nine states across the country when their hideouts were raided, dismantled and assorted illicit substances seized, the NDLEA said.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, “In Lagos, notorious drug joints in Maza Maza, Alakija, Festac town, Amuwo Odofin, Oluti, Isheri roundabout, and Igando were raided on Thursday October 7, 2021, when at least 16 suspects were arrested.

“They include: Lucky Elibe; Abdullahi Jabir; Amos Kalli; Nweke ThankGod; Tukwosi Arowolu; Odinaka Oramu; Jeremiah Ishaya; Maxwell John; Usman Garba; Christian Okibe; Mba Peter; Sarah Offiri; Wasiu Adeniji; Bode Olaitan; Yetunde Ahmed; and Abdullahi Jibril.”

He also said, “seven others were equally arrested in different locations in Lekki area of the state. They are: Emmanuel Sunday; Buhari Ibrahim; Kudus Taiwa; Samuel Jeremiah; Adebayo Adams; Joshua Madube and Mary Jane Nweke. While one Okoropo Mathew was arrested in Obalende area of the state; four others, Sulaiman Hammadu; Olalekan Abiodun; Lukman Kamarudeen and Toyeeb Isa were nabbed in Agege area of Lagos.

“No fewer than 17 suspects arrested by men of the 149 Battalion (Rear), Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, were also transfered to the Agency for further investigation. Seized from the suspects are different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, Diazepam, Cannabis and other psychoactive substances.

“In Benue, the arrest of a 19-year-old female drug dealer, Mngunengen Achir with 5.5kg Cannabis and 112grams of Diazepam on Wednesday 6th October in Aliade area of the state took a disturbing twist when other members of her cartel abducted a retired NDLEA personnel from that community who they assumed was still a serving officer, took him to a forest and demanded for the release of the suspect in custody before their victim would be freed.

“The raid of the house of a drug kingpin in Ruga area of Mararaba, Karu LGA, in Nasarawa led to the recovery of 30 bags of cannabis weighing 362.5kg while in Akwa Ibom state, three male suspects were arrested on Wednesday 6th October during a raid of drug joints in Oron area with over 25 kilograms of drugs seized.

“In Ondo, a notorious drug dealer at Ogbani-Oja Okitipupa, Okitipupa LGA, Adedugba Adeyemi, a.k.a Oyinbo, was arrested in his fortified den, where different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin and Skunk were recovered. Seven other suspects were arrested in some drug joints in other parts of the state, including Shasha market, Akure North LG; Asolo camp, Usho, Owo LG; Albert Link Street, Finger Licking hotel and Shittu street, all in Akure, the state capital.

“In Kano, one Shamsuddeen Muhammad was arrested with 21.6kg cannabis, well concealed inside empty cartons, while in Oyo state, no fewer than 12 persons were arrested at drug joints raided and dismantled across the state. Some of the destroyed black spots include: Alfa area, Sabo motor park, Idisin Ijeru area, Odo Oba, Gambari in Oyo area; Igboro joint in Saki town, Agberele forest joint in Saki west LG; Ago Are market in Atisbo LG; Eleyele motorpark, Eleyele forest, Apete complex, Sabo garage, Ojoo, all in Ibadan as well as Odo Oba, Ogo Oluwa LGA.”