By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau State capital where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa were recovered in addition to 48.726kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the story, said some of the drug joints raided included KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

He also said beside the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized from there include Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg.

The Plateau commander of agency, Ibrahim Braji, also said five persons have so far been arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

In the same vein, Enugu State command of the agency, at the weekend, equally raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital where a 28-year-old lady, Odo Ndidiamaka was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.

The state commander of NDLEA, Abdul Abdullahi, said the command remains committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger State command of the agency have arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks.

Babafemi said Idio was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

According to the state commander of the agency, Haruna Kwetishe, “Idio uses the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.”

While stating that he was arrested on Friday April 30, 2021, the commander said two other traffickers; Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

For his part, chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Marwa (retd) in his reaction, commended the Plateau, Enugu and Niger commands of the agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states.

He charged them to remain relentless in pursuit of the agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.