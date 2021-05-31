The chairman and chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) said the agency has seized cash and drugs worth N90billion since his assumption of office four months ago.

Marwa stated this at a bi-monthly meeting and award ceremony of outstanding NDLEA officers in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the NDLEA boss said within the same period, 2,175 suspects were arrested; 2,000 cases filed in court and 500 convictions were secured.

On the reason for award and recognition of staff, the chairman said motivation has been part of his leadership style and it was aimed at assuring the officers that the agency is appreciative of all the efforts they put in the work.

Speaking further, the chairman said the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command and the Ondo State command were the co-winners of the March and April best performing commands.

According to him, “when I took over in January; I made it a cardinal objective to find ways of motivating the NDLEA personnel to go the extra mile required. That informed the strategic decision, among others, to institute a bi-monthly assessment of Best Performing Command Award to motivate our officers and men.

“Some of the criteria used to determine award winners are as follows: arrest and seizures, bravery, rejection of financial and other inducements, assets and financial investigations of the command, management of seized assets, drug demand reduction activities, convictions, innovations and synergy with other security agencies.

“So far, it has turned out to be one of the best decisions we have taken. The first bi-monthly award, covering the January – February 2021 period (given in March) was deservedly won by the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Command. The second award, based on performance results of March and April. It is heartwarming to know that the best performing command award this time around, has two commands as joint winners. The MMIA command and the Ondo State command are the joint winners.”

Also, selected officers of FCT, Kogi, Ondo, Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Kano and Kaduna Commands were all recognised for their outstanding performance within the period under review.

The NDLEA boss also announced automatic promotion for all officers recognised, who are below the rank of Superintendents of Narcotics to the next rank.