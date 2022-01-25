Chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) has said a special task force is currently working across the country to track and dismantle drug cartels behind the production and distribution of methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri, being abused by youths in some parts of the country.

While answering questions from journalists at a press briefing at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja yesterday to mark his first anniversary as chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Marwa challenged communities across Nigeria to take ownership of the war against drug abuse as those in South east states are doing by standing up to those engaging in abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs.

In his words, “If you look at the preponderance of the dealers in drugs, I’m not saying anything new but the South East has the predominance and that’s a fact. Who are the Boko Haram people? I know they are not Yoruba and I know they are not people from Edo, but if you go to the North West and ask who the bandits are, I know they are not from Cross River or from Lagos.

If you ask the people doing the human trafficking, the women, you know from where.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So definitely, we have the preponderance of the drug dealers from the South East, but what more do you have; the greatest efforts by communities to rid the country and their communities of drug use is from the South East. Clearly, in the same South East, they are doing two things; first, they are telling their fellow travelers who are not decent, that look you are the very few who are spoiling our names here. Stop it!

And more importantly, they are riding their communities of drug abuse, they have taken the ownership of the war themselves against drug abuse especially the Mkpuru-Mmiri. By the way, we have set up a special task force to face that challenge and very soon you will hear and see the results of our efforts.

“In essence, what I am saying is that, I am now taking the South East as an example, for all the other communities in Nigeria. This war has to start from the bottom, from the communities; set up your War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, Committees. In every community, you are the ones who know those patent medicine stores that sell drugs, the mai shayi, those at the corner ends of the streets who sell and hawk drugs, you know the traffickers and you know those who use them. Take this war to your communities because you know these people, cleanse your communities, and take the ownership of this war and the NDLEA will always be there to back you up. However, the NDLEA does not and will not support the flogging of the culprits and some of the other human rights abuses. We will be there to support you with counseling and treatments.”

ADVERTISEMENT