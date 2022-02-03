Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mahammed Ajiya has charged parents to monitor the activities of their children in order to ensure that they are not exposed to destructive activities such as hard drugs and other habits capable of destroying their future and the peace of the country.

Ajiya, who spoke yesterday when members of the 2FAITH Inter-religious Group visited him in his office in Abuja, declared that parents have a big role to play in bringing up responsible youths.

He said most parents have been carried away with their work, leaving their kids at home without properly guiding them, now the youths have jump into taking drugs as a result of numerous reasons such as peer pressure.

He said the kind of friends that they have could be as a result of broken homes or because of the availability of drugs everywhere they go.

The commandant acknowledged that there is a direct linkage between drug abuse and criminality, especially with the youths, adding that all the criminals and bandits causing mayhem are under the influence of drug, which started from a causal intake, then moved to regular intake till they became drug dependent.

He said drug abuse has physical, psychological and sociological consequences on individuals because it’s addictive and it drives its victims to the point of insanity. While pledging that the collaboration with the organisations would be looked into to fight against drug abuse in the country, he noted that alcoholic drinks and snuff are drugs.

He noted that whenever individuals consume these substances they are no longer themselves and it has led to many accidents on the highway and advised parents to be responsible by educating their children on the dangers of drug abuse while also monitoring their activities and who they mingle with.

The chairman of 2FAITH Inter-Religious Youth Organisation, Mr Henry Hillary, acknowledged that there is a direct linkage between drug abuse and criminality, especially with the youths and sought for collaboration with the NDLEA to take anti-drug abuse campaigns to schools across the country.

