BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the INTERPOL for the arrest and extradition of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, back to Nigeria.

Ndume in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday said the development has established the fact that the Nigeria Police Force was not a write-off.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ndume is a surety for Maina in his ongoing corruption trial before Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said, “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write-off. They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretiship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy,” he said.

The Senator, doubles as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, also thanked Nigerians, especially members of the National Assembly, the political class, family and friends, who showed serious concern when the court remanded him at Kuje Correctional Centre after Maina jumped bail.