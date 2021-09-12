The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has flagged-off the construction of 500 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons in Damaturu and other local government councils as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the managing director of the commission, Mohammed G. Alkali, said the project was part of the federal government’s efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct houses destroyed by insurgents in the North East.

Alkali stated that before the insurgency, the North East had a stock of houses numbering about four million but due to insurgency, over 500,000 structures were destroyed, hence the need for more interventions for the victims.

He said: “Based on the above, President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in 2019 approved special interventions to Borno and other affected states to ameliorate their desperate situations.

“To realize this, the commission had earlier requested for, and had received approval from the Yobe State government on allocation of plots of land for these mass houses; Damaturu 250, Buni-Yadi 50, Geidam 50, Potiskum 50, Gashu’a 50, Nguru 50 houses.”

He said the houses to be built consist of blocks of four units of two-bedroom bungalows with veranda and courtyard among others.

Governor Mai Mala Buni while flagging-off the construction said the project by the NEDC was another milestone in the collective drive to speed up post-insurgency recovery following years of destruction by Boko Haram insurgents.

“As you are aware, the Yobe State government is committed to meeting the shelter needs of citizens as part of its efforts of uplifting general welfare of the people,” he stated.

Buni also commissioned a multi-million naira infectious diseases laboratory at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu also built by the NEDC.

The governor equally flagged-off the distribution of food and non-food items including 12, 000 bags of rice, 10, 000 gallons of vegetable oil, 2, 000 bags of sugar, 3, 000 cartons of Spaghetti, 2, 000 cartons of Macaroni, mattresses, blankets and mosquito nets among others.

Governor Buni also commended the NEDC for their projects in the state. Speaking while inspecting the 40km Gujba-Mutai road awarded under the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), the governor said although the pace of work on the project had been slowed down by attacks on the company, there was significant progress.

Buni said his administration remained committed to complete all ongoing projects and put them to use for the benefit of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruq, has commended the continuous efforts of the NEDC team for carrying out their mandate.

Sadiya, who spoke at the launch/ commissioning of various intervention projects by NEDC in Yobe State, said there were various interventions by the NEDC in Yobe to support efforts being made to address food insecurity and socio-economic development in the region.

She also thanked governors of the region for their support and commitment towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and sustainable recovery of the region. According to her, president Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment in addressing the issue of food insecurity and malnutrition by initiating the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).