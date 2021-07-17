The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has, in the second batch of its Information Communication Technology (ICT) resource training programme, trained 204 youths on ICT in Bauchi State.

The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali made this known yesterday, during graduation ceremony of 2nd batch of NEDC ICT Training Programme, handing over of Agricultural Machinery/Inputs and inspection of Ongoing Rapid Response Intervention Projects at Banquet Hall, government house, Bauchi.

The NEDC MD said out of the second batch promised for Bauchi State, 204 beneficiaries were being graduated and would be presented with starter packs, as well as N20,000 each to enable them start their own businesses.

Alkali, who gave total number of beneficiaries for both batch one and two as 380, expressed belief that federal government’s gesture would no doubt go a long way in alleviating poverty among youths in the region.

While congratulating the 204 beneficiaries, the managing director advised them to make good use of the items and token with a view to becoming self-reliant, adding that the Commission was committed to ensuring that youths are given desired attention for socio-economic development of the region.

Alkali, while appreciating Governor Bala Mohammed for giving batch one beneficiaries N50,000 each, pleaded that the same gesture should be extended to the 204 beneficiaries.

He said that a total number of 10 four-wheel tractors, 10 sets of planters, 18 power tillers, 10 sets of boom sprayers had been provided in order to help in boosting Agricultural activities in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch of NEDC ICT training programme and handing over of Agricultural Machinery/inputs held at the banquet hall of the government house, Bauchi said the commission has been meticulous in the area of ICT training, provision of agricultural pieces of machinery and inputs.

Bala stressed that the two sectors are driven by youths who suffer from problem of unemployment that has caused restiveness and led a lot of them to engage in social vices in the region.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tella explained that the intervention would serve as catalyst for mitigating youth employment and boost entrepreneurship, thereby making the youths productive and responsible citizens of the state.