The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has inaugurated multiple projects made up of construction of 500 mass housing units, burn centre and COVID-19 laboratory at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola in Adamawa State.

Also, fully equipped molecular laboratory at the State Specialist Hospital was handed over to the state government, in addition to food and non-food items donated to address the food insecurity in the state.

The burn centre and other facilities would be with provided with a borehole, 500KVA power generator and 10,000 litres of diesel for a start for optimal use.

NEDC’s managing director, Mohammed Alkali, said the intervention was meant to address developmental challenges and to restore means of livelihood of the people after 12 years of insurgency.

He said that 300 houses would be built in the state capital, Yola and the remaining 200 houses would be spread among other cities in the state.