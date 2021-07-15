North East Development Commission (NEDC) has developed a North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) to transform the North East region.

The chief executive officer of NEDC, Mohammad Alkali, who disclosed this during a Humanitarian, Development, and Peace building (HDP) stakeholders’ engagement forum in Abuja yesterday, said the NESDMP is an all-inclusive roadmap for peace, reconciliation, rehabilitation, reactivation, replacement, reconstruction, and resettlement.

Alkali also said the plan encompasses regeneration, redevelopment, and sustainable growth of the North East region.

He said this would focus on both alleviating poverty and promoting prosperity using transformative projects and programmes.

The helmsman of the commission said the Act establishing the NEDC provides the need to have a master plan in terms of humanitarian development and peace building.

He said the NESDMP plan is a comprehensive plan that would cover all human endeavours as it affects the North East.

According to him, ‘’The NEDC Act clearly outlines the process in two-part: Baseline Studies (establishing the extent of damage and needs assessment) and the Master plan (produces schemes and programmes with cost and timeline.)

‘’There are some duplications amongst activities in the North East and it will be erased. All state governments might have their master plan but at the end of the day, we will streamline it into one.

‘’We have a consultant working on the project and ensuring that all strategies are harmonised.’’

The lead consultant, MP, Dr Kassim Gidado said the NESDMP 2030 plan aims to achieve a thriving and peaceful region.

On her part, the head humanitarian team, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) UK, Alexandra Maclean, said the UK government was pleased to assist the NEDC through ENSURE Trust Fund.

Maclean said the continuing crisis in North East remains a significant priority for the UK. She said after more than 12 years of conflict in the North East, the value of the NESDMP cannot be over-emphasised.

