The Yobe State government, with the support of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), yesterday in Damaturu offered support to 246 families of deceased, injured and incapacitated members of the vigilante group in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with journalists after the distribution of relief items, the focal person of NEDC in Yobe, Dr Ali Ibrahim Abbas, said, “We are witnessing the symbolic flag-off ceremony for the distribution of food and non-food items which include vegetable oil, blankets, mosquito nets, rice and spaghetti among others.”

He said Governor Mai Mala Buni had instructed the NEDC Yobe office to distribute the relief items to reduce suffering among families of the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

He added, “ We have not forgotten about their commitment and contributions towards protecting lives and property during their encounter with the armed group, we appreciate their sacrifices, the gesture will soon be extended to the police, army, NSCDC and all other paramilitaries in the state.”

Speaking to our correspondent, a vigilante member, Fidip Joseph, thanked the Yobe State government and NEDC for the support.

“I once sustained a serious injury but got healed, we will continue to appreciate the support and care shown to us,” he said.