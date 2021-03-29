ADVERTISEMENT
By Kingsley Alu, Abuja
The Nigeria Enterprise Forum (NEF) and the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Nigeria weekend entered into a joint collaboration on women socio-economic inclusion and empowerment.
This latest development followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by both parties at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja and would cover training and capacity building for women, research, funding for women-owned enterprises as well as policy advocacy.
President of NEF, Dr Sydney Inegbedion identified low assesibility to finance as well as gender disparity in leadership positions among others as huge impediments to women.
Acknowledging the role of government in alleviating these challenges, Inegbedion said NEF and OWIT Nigeria believed the economic well being of the Nigerian woman could be enhanced through organised efforts only, hence the new partnership arrangement.
He further said NEF would be working with OWIT Nigeria to champion a leadership role on the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) as women socio- economic inclusion and empowerment are crucial to accelerating the country’s development.
Also speaking,OWIT Nigeria president, Blessing Irabor emphasised addressing context specific challenges faced by women on AFCTA implimentation and other provisions.
While urging the government to strongly employ provisions in trade liberalisation to advance its commitment on gender equality, Irabor said AFCFTA implementation in Nigeria would live up to its billing only when its benefits are inclusive and leaves no one behind.
Minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Amb Maryam Katagum , represented by the deputy director, Industrial Development Department of the ministry, Mr John Opaluwa, said MSME development is a core aspect of this administration’s national development programmes.
According to her, government recently approved a revised policy on MSMEs to
resolve the challenges faced by the sub sector.
She disclosed that her ministry has commenced a stakeholders’ engagement on drafting of national policy on startups so as to keep pace with innovation and new wave of digital revolution of start-up ecosystem in the country.
Katagum also affirmed the readiness of the ministry to collaborate with the private sector in achieving its mandate, adding that the MoU would provide another platform to impact women-owned enterprises in the country.