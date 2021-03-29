By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

The Nigeria Enterprise Forum (NEF) and the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Nigeria weekend entered into a joint collaboration on women socio-economic inclusion and empowerment.

This latest development followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by both parties at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja and would cover training and capacity building for women, research, funding for women-owned enterprises as well as policy advocacy.

President of NEF, Dr Sydney Inegbedion identified low assesibility to finance as well as gender disparity in leadership positions among others as huge impediments to women.

Acknowledging the role of government in alleviating these challenges, Inegbedion said NEF and OWIT Nigeria believed the economic well being of the Nigerian woman could be enhanced through organised efforts only, hence the new partnership arrangement.

He further said NEF would be working with OWIT Nigeria to champion a leadership role on the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) as women socio- economic inclusion and empowerment are crucial to accelerating the country’s development.