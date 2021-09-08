Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Rear Admiral, Zubairu Gambo, has urged Nigerians to change the narrative and support the officers and men of the force, saying negative reports are affecting the morale of security operatives in the country.

Gambo said this yesterday during a reception ceremony in honour of personnel earlier inducted into the Maritime Component of Operation ‘Save Haven’ for Internal Security duties at the Western Naval Command in Lagos.

According to him, negative narrations against men of the force may affect the morale of the men and lower their morale to fight against criminalities and other maritime crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It is very easy to carry a negative narrative about the situation in Nigeria but the least we can expect from Nigeria is to support our work and stop negative narratives that will affect the moral of the men when they were called to serve.

“I accept, we have security concerns but we need all Nigerians to back and support the military. We have men who we expose to high risk and their lives while on duty.”

Speaking on behalf of the CNS, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, said that the troops had completed their tour of duty and would be integrated to their respective units through post conflict stress management lecture amongst others.