By Tunde Oguntola |

A research group, the Northeast Research Development and Consultative Forum (NRDCF), has attributed low economic indicators as well as prolonged neglect, low investment in economic and human capital, in the region as a reason for the periodic rise in insurgents’ activities n the region.

The president, NRDCF, Dr. Abubakar Kagu who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, on ‘The Future of Northeast Region in Terms of Recovery, Protection and Development’ said the indices were uncovered during its preliminary research systems on why Boko Haram activities and other related crimes have been on the rise lately.

Kagu stressed that the outcome of the research focused on the security situation in the northeast, adding that Boko Haram conflict has evidently affected the region in ways that have exacerbated its pre-existing socio-economic challenges.

He was optimistic that the Forum would serve as part of the recovery plan for the development of the region via reliable research and data.