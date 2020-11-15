By Our Editors

Some states have opted for dialogue while others like Kaduna State insists there is no negotiating with bandits. And the most worrisome is the growing trust deficit between the state governments in the affected states and the ordinary people. Nothing exemplified this more than the release of 26 Katsina State girls held by bandits to the Zamfara State government and the growing questions surrounding the whole drama, after the governor of Zamfara State attributed the

release of the girls to dialogue with the bandits.

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle had said that dialogue with bandits is still relevant after he supposedly secured the release of the 26 Katsina State girls from bandits “without payment of ransom.” The girls who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari local government area of the State were believed to have been brought back without clarity over how the Zamfara government found them in the bushes.

It was alleged that they got released through negotiations led by a Commissioner who was said to had been in constant dialogue on behalf of the government with the bandits on the need to embrace peace and live a normal life. Governor Matawalle who received the rescued girls said his administration would not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits as firepower alone cannot solve the problem of banditry in the state. The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between 8 and 12 were

medically checked and provided with new clothes, while the Governor ordered their safe return to Katsina State. Media reports indicated that the total number of those released by the bandits in the same week was more than 40.

Nigerians who were hailing the Zamfara State government for securing the release of the girls without paying ransom were later shocked to hear contrary views from the families of the Katsina girls.

Residents of Dan Aji community in Faskari local government area of

the State debunked the claim by the governor that he secured the release of the 26 kidnapped girls, insisting that they paid N6.6 million before the girls were released by their

abductors. The leader of the Katsina community,

Mr. Lawal Dogara, who denied Matawalle’s claim at a press

conference in Katsina, stated that the parents of the teenage girls

contributed N6.6 million and paid to their abductors before they

regained freedom.

Dogara said: “Governor Bello Matawalle lied; he was never involved in

the rescue of our daughters. We contributed N6.6 million and took it

to their abductors before they were released. “The ransom was taken to

the kidnappers in their hideout by two representatives of our

community namely: Alhaji Abdulkarim Dan Aji and LimanBabangida. They

trekked for three hours to locate the bandits in their hideouts

bordering Zamfara State”. He called on the Zamfara State governor to

desist from parading himself as the person who secured the release of

the girls, insisting that the governor has no hands in their release.

He also said the bandits during the rampage in the community killed 15

people, set ablaze numerous houses and shops before kidnapping the

freed victims. This is troubling to say the least.

This newspaper had consistently argued against any negotiation with terrorists because they are not people any government should dialogue with as it confers on them a legitimacy they do not deserve.

There is always a danger in

governments dealing with outlaws. Even if that negotiation must take place at all, the federal government must be involved.

The peace in the Niger Delta, which led to the Niger Delta militants

Amnesty programme, was not achieved by allowing the Niger Delta states

to negotiate with the militants operating in their individual states.

Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory dispatched then

Vice President Goodluck Jonathan who is from the area to superintend over the negotiations with the militants. The result

was drastic reduction in militants’ activities and increase flow of

crude oil from the region. Yar’Adua adopted the dialogue approach

after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘fire for fire’ approach in

dealing with the militants failed to improve crude oil output from the

Niger Delta region.

This paper do not support dialogue with terrorists like Boko Haram and bandits who have killed thousands of Nigerians,

destroyed communities and forced farmers to flee their rural

communities and kidnap their wives and daughters.

Not long ago the governor of Katsina State lamented his frustration

with bandits after a failed dialogue agreement. In early June, 2020,

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said that the peace accord

his administration signed with bandits troubling the state had

collapsed. Masari had, on August 28, 2019, engaged representatives of

bandits terrorizing the eight frontline local government areas in the

state. He had urged the bandits to respect the amnesty granted to them

by his government. But in an interview with the Hausa Service of the

BBC, Masari said his administration would no longer engage in any

negotiation or peace talks with bandits as they do not honour the

agreement they signed.

The experience of the Katsina governor in dialoguing with bandits

should have taught the Zamfara state government about the futility of negotiating with bandits. We recommend holistic approach in dealing with the

bandits and no state should dialogue with bandits. The federal

government should rise to the occasion and take charge of the dialogue

with bandits if ever there is need for such.