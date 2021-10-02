The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed agricultural inputs to 2, 208 farmers in Akwa Ibom, who were victims of 2020 flood disaster.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, during the event said the federal government distributed the inputs as part of measures to ensure adequate food production in the country.

Ahmed, who was represented by Mr Demien Egwu, Supervisor, Akwa Ibom Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund (EAIF) for 2020 Flood Affected Farmers, said Akwa Ibom was one of the state that happened to be affected in the disaster.

He said that 13 Local Government Areas in the state were initially enumerated to benefit from the palliatives.

“You will recall in 2020, there was massive flood across the country, Akwa Ibom State happened to be one of the states that was affected.

“The Federal Government in the bid to sustain food security set up the Food Security Council, and their duty was to ensure that farmers that were affected by that disaster are supported to improve food production in the country.

“In line with that, 13 Local Government Areas were chosen to intervened with these agricultural produce in Akwa Ibom State. We came to do the enumeration and we enumerated 2, 208 farmers for this project.

“And today, we are here to give the items that the Federal Government provided to the 2, 208 farmers.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that the Director General of MEMA in the person of Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has directed me to inform the farmers that NEMA is going to provide the following items.

“Items available include; maize seedlings, rice seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers, water pumping machines, Knap sack sprayers and yam seedlings that would be provided later.