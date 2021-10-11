The Nigerian Export Promotion Council through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) in partnership with Agrochains Consult has commenced a capacity building workshop to train 100 women-owned businesses on Export Readiness.

The five-day Workshop taking place in Lagos State will feature accelerator sessions on institutionalising the inclusion of more women led SMEs into the non-oil export ecosystem with targeted training on improved packaging, branding standardized certifications and knowledge of relevant international trade agreements which will in turn help the businesses access new global markets.

The Executive Director /CEO of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo said it is heartening to note the progress women-owned businesses have made as key economic drivers in Nigeria’s non-oil export eco-system.

“The NEPC always strives to partner with reputable private sector companies such as Agrochains Consult in our continuing effort to create an army of exporters that will drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

He further said, the training of 100 women-owned businesses on Export Readiness is part of efforts to achieve inclusion and effective participation of women in the non-oil export sector.

CEO, Agrochains Consult Titi Ojo while speaking said: “As a private sector leader in capacity building, training and workshops we focus on providing real world experience, insight, in-depth research, evidence-based information and keynotes from industry leaders.

“The topics to be covered will include, leveraging institutional partnerships to develop export competencies of the businesses, support with improved packaging, branding, standardized certification and knowledge of trade agreements and market requirements.

“An opportunity to partner with the NEPC/EEFP to train Women CEOs on Export Readiness is an indication of trust we do not take lightly, our commitment to the businesses will exceed the five–day mark as we have structured a six-month mentorship programme to ensure participants get to export with the support of experienced mentors”.

The Training will include a Panel discussion with export supporting Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAS) and select private sector institutions including National Agricultural Quarantine Services NAQS, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control NAFDAC, Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC, Nigeria Export Import Bank, NEXIM Women and Youth Export Facility WAYEF, Nigeria Customs Service NCS, and CRC Credit Bureau Ltd.