The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has expressed readiness to support partnership between the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the University of Abuja for infrastructure and business development of the university’s permanent site.

NEPZA managing director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, disclosed this during the inauguration of the committee that would midwife the process leading to the execution of the project.

The ACCI and management of the university led by its vice chancellor, Prof. AdulRasheed Na’Allah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to re-model the campus into a self-sustaining tourism, learning and business destination.

According to a statement by the head, corporate communications of NEPZA, Martins Odeh, the committee is to develop a plan for turning the university into a privately-driven tourism attraction. It is also to develop a programme in mining and development of the institution’s film village.

The terms of reference further mandated the committee to propose a second framework for research, intervention and collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on environmental management, tourism and railway engineering among others.

The ACCI is expected to, therefore, mobilise the private sector to provide the proposed infrastructure that includes world-class lecture theaters, quality hostels, film village, light-railway, manufacturing and servicing industries, hotels, hospitals, modified road networks, golf course and sporting facilities among others.

The NEPZA boss, who is the chairman of the committee, said the proposed development layout would undoubtedly redirect the way and manner universities were managed in the country.