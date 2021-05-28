Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has applauded the Nigerian government for signing the Plant Variety Protection (PVP) Bill into law on the 21 May, 2021.

The Plant Variety Protection Bill was passed by the House of Representatives on the 17 December, 2020 and by the Nigerian senate on the 3 March, 2021, following several months of deliberation.

Through the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER), the Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA), together with AGRA, the Rockefeller Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and USAID, the NESG has been collaborating with the Nigeria Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) to support the enaction of legislation that will provide a plant variety protection system that will incentivize national and multinational agribusiness investments and aid the development of Nigeria’s Agriculture value chain.

The NESG in a statement yesterday said the passage and implementation of the bill will give plant breeders intellectual property over a new plant variety, with exclusive rights to commercialise seed and/or propagation material of the variety. The PVP also promotes marketing of new varieties and allow breeders to earn back the considerable costs involved in the long process of variety development.