The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has appointed public policy and behavioural insights expert, Mr Faisal Naru,as executive director of its policy innovation unit.

The unit is an initiative within the NESG that is sponsored by Rockefeller philanthropy advisors, with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the group, the aim was to improve the design and implementation of government policies and programmes in Nigeria through lessons from behavioural and social science as well as other policy tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with public bodies, the private sector, NGOs and the international community, the unit is designed to also support ongoing efforts on critical priorities such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Naru said: “Effective policy-making is at the heart of effective governance in Africa and across the world. It demands a human-centred, realistic and evidence-based response, considering that most countries are saddled with complex, inter-related and dynamic challenges.

“The PIU is the first national-level body of its kind tasked with applying behavioural insights and other innovative policy tools in Africa. I am honoured to assume this position with a deep sense of modesty and commitment.”

NESG described Naru as an experienced global public policy leader and behavioural insights practitioner. He founded the behavioural insights work at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and has worked with senior leaders in governments and regulatory agencies to improve their policies, regulations and governance globally.

He was most recently the Chief of Staff for the Executive Director at the OECD and has worked in the UK Government’s Cabinet Office, international development in the private sector and local development in NGO sector.