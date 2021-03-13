ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY ADAH ABRAHAM

Nollywood actor cum director, Kunle Afolayan has announced a multi-title production in collaboration with Golden Effects and Netflix on a film titled “Swallow”.

This collaboration is a part of Netflix’s commitment to Africa’s film industry, also proving that great stories abound from the continent.

Since Netflix was launched in Nigeria five years ago, a variety of Nollywood films and series have been showcased on premium platform. Strong relationships with local creators like Kunle Afolayan, Mo ‘Abudu have been built. Most recently the movie, “Citation”, was unveiled on Netflix and it showed Nigerian culture, history, fashion, music, food and languages through the movies.

“There’s never been a greater time for us, where you have so many Nigerian stories being shown to the whole world,” says Afolayan.

In addition, Netflix in partnership with Afolayan’s Golden Effects, will produce and premiere three new diverse films: a historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character drama, all three set in Nigeria. The first of which will be an adaptation of Nigerian-American novelist, playwright and screenwriter, Seffi Atta’s third novel, “Swallow” which is about a naive secretary whom after a series of career woes considers her roommate’s offer to work as a drug mule in mid-1980s Lagos.

According to Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun, who said, “the stories are diverse in genre, riveting in storyline and more importantly… uniquely Naija! But no one does these projects justice quite like Kunle. I recently caught up with Kunle – to get the details straight from the source”.