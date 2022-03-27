Emefiele Support Group (ESG), an independent advocacy group pushing for Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele Presidency, on Sunday, congratulated a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, on his emergence on Saturday as the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ESG, in a statement signed by its Director of Communication, Mrs. Benny Ejimba, expressed implicit confidence in the ability of the party’s new National Working Committee (NWC) to reposition the APC for more electoral victories ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She said ESG proudly associates itself with the new team and wants to also commend other chairmanship aspirants for their sacrifice and timely decision to step down for the new national chairman as a mark of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and their love for the party.

The statement reads, “This group has implicit confidence in Senator Adamu that he will lead our party to another round of resounding victories in the coming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also salute the spirit of sportsmanship of aspirants who made the huge sacrifice of stepping down for the emergence of consensus candidates.

“Their sacrifices saved the party of the unneeded rancor that usually trails elections such as this.”

The group, which stormed the Eagles Square venue of the APC national convention on Saturday with over 5,000 supporters for Emefiele, asked President Buhari and other party stakeholders to consider the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as the most prominently qualified successor to the president in 2023.

The statement added, “We believe very strongly that the country at this time needs a trusted and tested technocrat such as Emefiele as President in 2023 to further consolidate on the legacies and gains of this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also of the view that no leader can be said to have succeeded until such leader is succeeded by a worthy successor.

“Emefiele, who is currently repositioning the nation’s economy in his capacity as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, ticks all the boxes as is eminently qualified to sustain the legacies of the present administration.

“We urge the party and the present administration to look no further in searching for the next President but consider giving Emefiele the needed support.”