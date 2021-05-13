BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Dr Omobola Johnson is set to take over as the new chairman of Guinness Nigeria, effective from 1st of July, 2021, after which the outgoing chairman, Mr Babatunde Savage must have retired.

This is even as the company posted a revenue of N114.956 billion in its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended March 31, 2021.

Johnson is a Nigeria’s pioneer minister of communication and technology.

In his letter of notification of retirement to the board, Savage expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to have been a part of the wonderful Guinness Nigeria story over the last four decades. He also thanked the board of Guinness Nigeria and Diageo UK for the opportunity to have served the Company in many capacities.

Regarding his successor, Savage said: “Dr Omobola Johnson as incoming board Chair perfectly complements the Board of Guinness Nigeria because of her unmatched skills and experience, and I am confident she will continue to provide the right leadership and valuable perspectives to enable the company to sustain the execution of its unique strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders”.

Commenting on her appointment, Johnson, a former Country managing director for Accenture and a senior partner at TLCom Capital said: “Guinness Nigeria is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities, and I believe the refreshed board and the management team will remain committed to carrying on the excellent tradition of the company led by Mr Savage in achieving outstanding performance and maximizing shareholder value.”

Meanwhile, the company’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed a revenue growth of 20 per cent over the same period last year. Guinness reported a profit after tax of N1.838 billion in the period under review which represents a 35 per cent over same period last year.

Speaking on the announcement, managing director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda said: “in the three months ended March 31, 2021, Guinness Nigeria has delivered a growth of 54 per cent in the face of the challenging operating environment leading to a turnaround in the overall performance of the business in the nine months of our financial year so far.

“This stellar growth in the third quarter of our financial year is the main driver of the year to date 20 per cent revenue growth.”