The new director, Centre for Legislative Studies, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Dr Philip Afaha, has promised to recalibrate the centre to enhance its productivity by way of research, teaching and community service.

Afaha, who stated this in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said the Nigerian legislature is currently, not as assertive as is expected by the electorates.

According to him, “The idea of checks and balances is almost lost and even oversighting has not been treated as expected. One of the major reasons for this weakness is the apparent turnover of legislators in Nigeria. Experience is lacking in most cases.

“The idea of zoning of political offices, good as it is in a plural community as ours, runs counterproductive to our legislature which requires deep experience to function properly,” he said, adding that Nigeria needs more ranking legislators in both chambers if we’re to overcome this lull.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand most of our intelligent legislators are forfeiting their beats to contest for other positions in their states to circumvent the zoning traps in their constituencies and this is sad. There should be a template to encourage sitting legislators to garner more experiences for the deepening of our political system,” he said.

He further said in line with the vision of vice chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, he envisaged the centre to be the flagship in transforming the University of Abuja to a world class university.

“We shall rededicate our resources to outreach initiatives to attract collaborations from within and outside Nigeria,” Afaha said.

ADVERTISEMENT