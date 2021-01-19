BY DUSTAN AGHEDO |

New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria), a member of the world largest private computer training institute, and one of its staff member have won the 2020 EC-Council Circle of Excellence Awards.

EC-Council is a leading international certification body in information security and e-business. New Horizons Nigeria won the award alongside side Torque Technical Computer Training PVT Limited in the Africa category.

In the instructor’s category, Mr. Patrick Asamago, Technical, Quality Assurance, New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria) emerged the winner of 2020 EC-Council Instructor (CEI) Circle of Excellence Award in Africa alongside Aziz Magdy and Mohamed Elsayed Mohamed Abdelgani.

The Instructor of the Year category is designed to honour the instructors who guide students to deeper understanding and enhanced skills.

The EC-Council Global Awards programme recognizes the ongoing commitment of Accredited Training Centres (ATCs) and Certified EC-Council Instructors that have contributed significantly to the information security community by providing leading information security certification programs.

Awardees were recognized in different categories regionally and globally. Some of the categories include ATC of the Year, the category designed to recognize the training centres most successful in providing top-level information security training programmes.

Commenting on the Awards, the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria), Mr. Tim Akano, said, “The EC-Council award bestowed on New Horizons Nigeria bears eloquent testimony to the quality of cyber security training New Horizons Nigeria delivers to our numerous customers.

“Fifteen years ago, New Horizons Nigeria introduced EC-Council to the Nigeria market and since then we have remained consistently the number one cyber security training institution in Nigeria. It is also instructive that our Instructor, Patrick Asamago was awarded the best instructor by EC-Council. This is why organisations that desire excellent security for their network in Nigeria choose New Horizons Nigeria as their first choice to train their staff.

We are happy that amazing things keep happening between New Horizons Nigeria and EC-Council for the past 15 years. We equally use this medium to appreciate our clients for the trust in our training delivery over the years,” Akano added.